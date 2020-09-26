American International Group Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSE IAA opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.10.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

