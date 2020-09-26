American International Group Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

FRGI stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

