American International Group Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Iradimed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Iradimed by 17.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Iradimed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Iradimed by 166.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iradimed in the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.68 million, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.27. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,550.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

