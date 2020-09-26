Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Insider Sells $2,163,931.40 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FIS opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,825.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.19.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

