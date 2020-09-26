Derek J. Maetzold Sells 36,160 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,860,793.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,214,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a PE ratio of 451.13 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

