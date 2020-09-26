Derek J. Maetzold Sells 36,160 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,860,793.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,214,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a PE ratio of 451.13 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
