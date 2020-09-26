Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,648,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 51.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 94,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

