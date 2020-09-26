Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,524,423.10 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,423.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,144,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

