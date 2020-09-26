Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,524,423.10 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $1,524,423.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,144,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

