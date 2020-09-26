Daniel Rosensweig Sells 28,000 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Wednesday, August 5th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,983,240.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,959.04, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter.

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.