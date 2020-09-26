Deepak Chopra Sells 25,478 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OSIS stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.06. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 207.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

