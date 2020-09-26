Earl H. Nemser Sells 38,500 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $1,869,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Earl H. Nemser sold 24,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,165,185.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05.

On Monday, September 14th, Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $560,430.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Earl H. Nemser sold 300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Earl H. Nemser sold 30,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $1,502,125.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Earl H. Nemser sold 23,127 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $1,205,610.51.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Earl H. Nemser sold 55,497 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $2,957,435.13.

On Monday, August 31st, Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.47 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $1,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.