Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,811,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $1,524,423.10.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,144,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42.

Shares of ZS opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.