Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,400,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,811,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 21st, Amit Sinha sold 11,395 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $1,524,423.10.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 14th, Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,144,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42.

Shares of ZS opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.46.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

