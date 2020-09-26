Thomas A. Cullen Sells 43,000 Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $1,256,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Thomas A. Cullen sold 86,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $2,629,020.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,382,020.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,413,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $28.55 on Friday. DISH Network Corp has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $65,846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $33,018,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

