Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,216 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $1,429,770.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,833,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,941,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $178.57. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 64.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

