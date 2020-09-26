TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder Buys $1,144,311.30 in Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 128,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,144,311.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 5,409 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,626.91.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 184,421 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,593.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $821,784.89.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg bought 91,411 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $819,042.56.

TRTX stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,375,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.