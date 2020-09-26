Joseph Carl Petro Sells 30,030 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NUAN opened at $33.14 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuance Communications Company Profile
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
