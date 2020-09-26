Joseph Carl Petro Sells 30,030 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $998,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NUAN opened at $33.14 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

