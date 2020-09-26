TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,518,660.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,518,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $337,200.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Martin Babinec sold 51,205 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $3,213,625.80.

TriNet Group stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.66. TriNet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

