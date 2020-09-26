Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LCNB opened at $13.17 on Thursday. LCNB has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

