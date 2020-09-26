Piper Sandler Lowers Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target to $16.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UVE. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

UVE opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $451.68 million, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 360,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

