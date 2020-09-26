GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of GPRK opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. Analysts expect that GeoPark will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 37.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

