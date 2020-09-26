Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.05

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $899.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.