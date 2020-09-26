Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $4.75. Polar Power shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 980,314 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

