Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $19.38. Reading International shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14.

Get Reading International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.