Boenning Scattergood Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of PEBO opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

