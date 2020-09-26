China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $20.47 on Thursday. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

