Northland Securities Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to “Outperform”

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.90 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.80. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 132.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $797.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,595,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,454,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

