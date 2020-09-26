Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Now Covered by Boenning Scattergood

Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Park National has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 26.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 218.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 14.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Park National during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

