Zelman & Associates Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

AMH opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

