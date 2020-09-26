USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.30.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

