Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of MNPR opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

