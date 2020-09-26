Argus Initiates Coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC)

Research analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

Shares of MKC opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,908 shares of company stock valued at $9,856,179. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

