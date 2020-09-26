Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NSIT opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

