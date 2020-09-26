PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PSGTY stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag and material manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready mix concrete production; and mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

