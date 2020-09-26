Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,869 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,323,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,552,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 982,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 778,429 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

