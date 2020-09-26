Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADDXF) Head to Head Comparison

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Veru has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veru and Addex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $31.80 million 5.67 -$12.02 million ($0.19) -13.58 Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Addex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veru.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -25.78% -30.37% -17.80% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veru and Addex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 3 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veru currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Given Veru’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

Veru beats Addex Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veru

Veru Inc. operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation. The company's urology drug candidates include Tamsulosin delayed release sachet and Tamsulosin XR capsules that are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Solifenacin delayed release granules, which is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of overactive bladder. Its urology drug candidates also comprise Tadalafil and Finasteride combination capsules that are under bioequivalence study for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms and enlarged prostate. The company's oncology drug candidate includes VERU-944, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is under Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of metastatic prostate, breast, endometrial, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers. It serves agencies, health care distributors, non-government organizations, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies through distributors and retailers primarily in the United States, Brazil, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed central nervous system disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop mGluR2PAM compounds for the treatment of human health. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

