Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issued By DA Davidson

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Accolade in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ACCD opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PT Semen Indonesia Tbk Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
PT Semen Indonesia Tbk Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research
Veru & Addex Therapeutics Head to Head Comparison
Veru & Addex Therapeutics Head to Head Comparison
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accolade Inc Issued By DA Davidson
Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accolade Inc Issued By DA Davidson
Reviewing Natcore Technology and FormFactor
Reviewing Natcore Technology and FormFactor
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report