Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issued By DA Davidson

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Accolade in a report released on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ACCD opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 million.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.