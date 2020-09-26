Reviewing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and FormFactor (OTCMKTS:FORM)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Natcore Technology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FormFactor 0 2 7 0 2.78

FormFactor has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.06%. Given FormFactor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A FormFactor 9.92% 12.84% 9.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natcore Technology and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A FormFactor $589.46 million 3.13 $39.35 million $0.81 29.56

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

FormFactor beats Natcore Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

