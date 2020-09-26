500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $2.81. 500.com shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 10,657 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 500.com stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 500.com Ltd (NYSE:WBAI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.87% of 500.com worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

500.com Company Profile (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

