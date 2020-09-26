Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.77.

Shares of COO stock opened at $333.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.41. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

