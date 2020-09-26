Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Underperform” Rating for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)‘s stock had its “sector underperform” rating restated by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE MUR opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

