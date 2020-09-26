Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TECK. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.16.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

