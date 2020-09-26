Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) and NIPPON STL & SU/S (NYSE:NSSMY) Critical Analysis

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) and Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get NIPPON STL & SU/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NIPPON STL & SU/S and Friedman Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON STL & SU/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON STL & SU/S 4.50% 8.09% 3.70% Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIPPON STL & SU/S and Friedman Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON STL & SU/S $51.19 billion 0.17 $1.76 billion $2.08 4.51 Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.29 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

NIPPON STL & SU/S has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Dividends

NIPPON STL & SU/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NIPPON STL & SU/S pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Friedman Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

NIPPON STL & SU/S has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON STL & SU/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIPPON STL & SU/S beats Friedman Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products. It also provides pipes and tubes; and railway, automotive, and construction and industrial machinery parts, such as railway wheels, driving mechanisms, axles, couplers, bogie trucks, brake disks, control bogies, brake calipers, test equipment, crankshafts and front axles, aluminum wheels, permanent magnet retarders, die materials, mill rolls, circular forgings, forged products for power generation, and shape-memory alloys. In addition, the company offers titanium products for use in automobiles, architecture, civil engineering and ocean development, aircraft, sports gears and consumer products, welded tubes, PHE, and chemical and electrolytic fields; stainless steel sheets, shapes, plates, and wire rods, as well as strips, clad steel sheets, nickel and nickel alloy products, and crystal series products; and steel slags. Further, it manufactures and markets industrial machinery and equipment; performs construction work under contract; and engages in waste processing and recycling activities, as well as in supplying electricity, gas, and heat. Additionally, the company offers coal-based chemical products and petrochemicals, as well as electronic materials; and materials for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber and composite products, and products that apply technologies for metal processing. It also provides computer systems engineering and consulting services; and IT-enabled outsourcing and other services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.