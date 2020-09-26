Critical Contrast: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) versus Castor Maritime (NYSE:CTRM)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -3.56% -0.16% -0.08% Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Navigator and Castor Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $301.39 million 1.52 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -29.21 Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.06 $1.09 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navigator.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Navigator has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navigator and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Navigator on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

