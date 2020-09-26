Reviewing Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) & Summer Energy (NYSE:SUME)

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt -1.64% -2.32% -1.13% Summer Energy -6.54% -198.95% -20.04%

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Summer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.09 $251.18 million $4.67 0.67 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.24 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Summer Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

