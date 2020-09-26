Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.89. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1,452,797 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
500.com Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84
Cabot Microelectronics vs. MoSys Financial Review
Cabot Microelectronics vs. MoSys Financial Review
Cooper Companies Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Cooper Companies Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer
Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Underperform” Rating for Murphy Oil
Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Underperform” Rating for Murphy Oil
Teck Resources PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley
Teck Resources PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley
Friedman Industries and NIPPON STL & SU/S Critical Analysis
Friedman Industries and NIPPON STL & SU/S Critical Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report