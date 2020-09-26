Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 5,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PIO opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 424,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $1,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 48,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter worth $707,000.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

