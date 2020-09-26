MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 4,111.1% in September

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 4,111.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGDDY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $21.24 on Friday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

