Countrywide (LON:CWD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.65

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.65 and traded as high as $177.00. Countrywide shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 32,250 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Countrywide alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.