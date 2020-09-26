MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.
MarketAxess stock opened at $465.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.97. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.
In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
