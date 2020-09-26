MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.50.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $465.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.97. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.