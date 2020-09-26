Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PEIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

PEIX opened at $6.56 on Friday. Pacific Ethanol has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $373.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 50,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $414,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at $840,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock worth $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

