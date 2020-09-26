International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.16

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.16 and traded as low as $155.00. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $158.60, with a volume of 3,074,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a GBX 3.68 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.59. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.